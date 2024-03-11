Evening spot check leads to impaired driving charges in Manitoulin

A roadside spot check set up Saturday evening in the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) quickly led to some impaired driving charges, police say.

Police said, in a social media post, that members of the Manitoulin OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) detachment had set up a Mandatory Alcohol Screening RIDE (reduce impaired driving everywhere) check on Highway 6 at Townline Road in NEMI for less than 20 minutes in the evening of March 9 before arresting a driver for impaired driving.

“The driver was arrested for ‘over 80’ & transported to Little Current for breath tests,” said the OPP.

“The results? A 90-day licence suspension, vehicle impoundment costs & a court date.”

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The OPP told the public to “drive sober.”

“There are no reasons to drive while impaired,” said police.

“Please call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.”