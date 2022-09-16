Event giving Winnipeggers the chance to plant trees in Charleswood

Though fall may be just around the corner, it’s not too late for Winnipeggers to get in some gardening, and this weekend they have a chance to plant some trees in Charleswood.

On Sunday, the Harte Trail is holding a tree-planting event for people of all ages, with the holes for the trees already pre-dug.

Over the last five years, the Charleswood community has planted more than 750 trees at the trail, and they’re planning to add some more this weekend.

“It’s accessible to all and we’d love to have the folks out to plant some trees,” said Philip Jenkinson from the community relations committee for the Harte Trail in an interview on Thursday.

The new trees also provide several benefits as the root system helps to strengthen the soil in the area, and reduces low-lying water.

This weekend’s event will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Van Roon Garden, which just got a revamp that includes a limestone trail and Prairie flowers.

“[The garden] needed some love,” Jenkinson said.

“So what we had done here in the garden is plant a bunch of new Prairie flowers, and the bed is actually a pollinator-friendly garden. So you’ll see a lot of monarch butterflies in the season.”

Sunday’s event beings at 11 a.m. There will be 75 trees available, offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“[The Harte Trail] makes a big difference for all of us,” Jenkinson said.

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.