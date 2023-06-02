Event organizers celebrate the successful first Public Works Palooza
After the successful Palooza event, organizers hope to make Public Works Palooza into a Midland tradition.
The Public Works Palooza event transformed the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre parking lot into an open celebration of Midland's operation department on May 27.
The first festival of its kind to come to the town, Dylan Flannery, Midland's operations director, said it was incredibly meaningful to see all those who attended.
"Palooza was a great way for staff to interact with the community and provide avenues for education and support," Flannery said.
"It was heartwarming to witness the positive energy and enthusiasm of staff and visitors throughout the day said Director of Operation Dylan Flannery."
The event also featured a number of services to educate residents on promoting environmental sustainability, like road maintenance, water and wastewater services. The community members also had the opportunity to meet and interact with the skilled professionals responsible for operating these vehicles to foster a greater understanding and appreciation for their work.
