Event to raise awareness about homelessness in Cape Breton draws criticism

An exercise that a support group says was intended to give law makers a sense of what it is like to “live rough” has been criticised by some as a stunt, after a number of community leaders slept outside on the weekend in Glace Bay, N.S.

“We didn't raise as much funds as we hoped, but there was definitely a lot of awareness raised and lots of discussion,” said Patti McDonald, executive director of Town House Citizen’s Service League.

Some of that discussion quickly turned negative as the event began.

“Many of the comments were saying that it was a tone deaf event, it was in poor taste, and i think that came from a lack of understanding of what we were trying to do,” said McDonald.

The non-profit group challenged politicians and members of the community to sleep in a tent for the night to experience what it's like to be homeless.

McDonald says it was never about pretending or making light of those in need.

“The positivity was lost for a few minutes and i saw the disappointment and sadness on the faces of those participating, especially the staff, who really took the time to put together a meaningful event. It was unnecessary,” said Amanda McDougall-Merrill, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor.

McDougall-Merrill was one of several elected officials who spent the night in a tent on Friday.

She says people criticizing weren't there participating.

“We know as our community grows, so do the challenges that we face. For the first in my life time we’re seeing people who are unhoused in our community,” said McDougall-Merrill.

Overall, the mayor found her night outdoors to be a valuable learning experience.

The event raised more than $3,000, below expectations, but organizers say they do plan to hold another event next year.