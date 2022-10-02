Events, attractions impacted by Fiona eye a return to form

Maritime tourism operators hit hard by Fiona are hoping for a return to form next week, with Thanksgiving coming up and fall foliage hitting its peak.

For the time being, cruise ships are still diverting away from ports of call in Charlottetown and Sydney.

Mick Ryan is a passenger from England on the Caribbean Sky Princess, which docked in Saint John on Sunday. Ryan is disappointed his Maritime tour is being cut short, but understands why.

“We’re not worried about our itinerary,” says Ryan, adding his main concern was for those still recovering.

Port Charlottetown says the earliest it might be able to accept a cruise ship is Wednesday. Charlottetown has four cruise ships scheduled to dock between Wednesday and Thursday, however all are being dubbed “pending” arrivals.

Parks Canada says all facilities and trails within Cape Breton Highlands National Park remain closed, with a projected opening set for Tuesday. The Cabot Trail is open. Parks Canada also says the majority of Prince Edward Island National Park also remains closed, with debris remaining an issue and an analysis of coastal erosion still ongoing.

The Celtic Colours International Festival is set to begin on Friday in Cape Breton. Event organizers did a survey of communities and performers after Fiona hit to see if the festival could continue effectively and safely.

“It looks as though everything is a go,” says Leanne Birmingham-Beddow, the festival’s CEO.

Birmingham-Beddow says several people are calling event organizers with questions and concerns.

“A lot of what we’re hearing is that they don’t want to interfere at all with the recovery and restorations efforts, that they don’t want to impose,” says Birmingham-Beddow. “But they miss us and they want to come back.”

“We’ve been answering their questions. We’re just delighted to say that we want people to come and we welcome them back with open arms. It really warms your heart to see the concern from people.”