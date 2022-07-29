Events guide: How to spend B.C. Day long weekend in Vancouver

From the Pride parade to the fireworks finale, Vancouver's calendar is packed with special events if you're planning to stick around the city over the B.C. Day long weekend.

Here’s a quick look at some of the celebrations and events taking place in Vancouver over the next couple of days.

Honda Celebration of Light

The final night of the fireworks will light up the sky at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This time it's Spain that will perform a dazzling display over English Bay.

Vancouver Pride Parade and Sunset Beach Festival

The annual Vancouver Pride Parade is set to return Sunday as part of the finale to Vancouver Pride Week. This will be the first time since 2019 that the event will be held at full capacity. The parade took place in a mainly online format last summer. Festivities will kick off at noon as vibrant floats make their way through the West End. The party will then continue at Sunset Beach.

Fleurs de Villes Pride

Several colourful displays have been popping up around the city, created by Fleurs de Villes. The Vancouver florist created beautiful floral installations to celebrate "joy and inclusivity" for Vancouver Pride Week. The installations will be up all weekend long.

Drag on the Drive: Pride Edition

Havana Vancouver will once again be hosting its Drag on the Drive: Pride Edition event on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Show times are at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Happyland Festival

The first annual Happyland Festival will take over the PNE Amphithreatre on Sunday. The Pride celebration and festival will be headlined by Orville Peck with Perfume Genius, Big Freedia and special guests.

Playland

Playland's classic Wooden Coaster reopened after a $1-million retrofit that took one-and-a-half years to complete. The amusement park also recently unveiled the Skybender to its fleet, a new $2.7-million ride. Playland is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this weekend.

Powell Street Festival

The 46th annual Powell Street Festival is set to return to Oppenheimer Park and the surrounding area on Saturday and Sunday. All events are free and celebrate Japanese-Canadian art and culture.

Vancouver Street Dance Festival

This family-friendly festival will bring dance battles to downtown Vancouver's Robson Square on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will also feature a DJ and several workshops throughout the day.

Punkcouver Fest

Fans of punk rock can watch performances from two dozen local bands on Friday and Saturday. Performers include Aanthems, Balkan Shmalkan and The Greatest Sons.

Anirevo

The Vancouver Convention Centre is hosting the anime convention Anirevo from Friday to Sunday. Organizers say the goal of the event is to "inspire like-minded youth, fans and creatives."