Events guide: How to spend Labour Day long weekend in Vancouver

While there's still a few weeks left of summer, many choose to treat Labour Day long weekend as a so-called "last hurrah" to cap off the season before kids head back to school.

With the PNE in full swing — and several other events taking place this weekend — there's lots to do if you're planning to stick around the city.

Here's a quick look at some of the celebrations and events taking place in Vancouver over the next few days.

Fair at the PNE

It's the final weekend of the Fair at the PNE. This year's fair features unique eats for those with a strong stomach, including macaroni-and-cheese soft serve ice cream and cotton candy noodles. As for concerts, fans can watch Nelly take the stage on Friday, Bachman Cummings on Saturday, The Beach Boys on Sunday and Chaka Khan and Patti LaBelle on Monday.

Aritzia Warehouse Sale

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale continues at the Vancouver Convention Centre all weekend long but be prepared to wait in line. The massive sale features clothing and accessories for 50 to 90 per cent off. Stock is replenished daily.

Italian Summer Festival and Car Show

Indulge in Italian-inspired eats and more at this festival taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Italian Cultural Centre on Sunday. There will also be a car show held in the parking lot.

TaiwanFest

This celebration of Taiwanese culture will be held at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery and online Saturday through Monday. This year's theme is "The Stories of Independence."

Vancouver Moonlit Guzheng Music Concert

A special concert is being held at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in the heart of Vancouver's Chinatown on Sunday evening. Guests can enjoy the sounds of Guzheng playing as well as many family-friendly activities.

Vancouver International Flamenco Festival

A celebration of both music and dance, the Vancouver International Flamenco Festival returns on Saturday. It features a variety of free performances by flamenco artists on Granville Island.

Labour Day at Trout Lake Park

A free family-friendly event is taking place at Vancouver's Trout Lake Park on Labour Day. It will feature live entertainment, food, booths and several other activities suitable for kids.

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World

Stars from RuPaul's Drag Race are in Vancouver this weekend for the Werq the World tour. It's happening at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Sunday and features finalists from season 14 of the show.

Placebo

British rock band Placebo is on tour and will perform at Commodore Ballroom on Sunday with hits from their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go. The band, which got together in 1994, has sold approximately 13 million albums to date.

Dara O Briain

Irish comedian Dara O Briain is bringing his Voice of Reason tour to Vancouver on Saturday. Presented by Just For Laughs, the show will take place at Vogue Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.