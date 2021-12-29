Events, meals, and more ways to ring in 2022 in Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some ways to ring in the New Year in Ottawa.

HOGMAN-EH! '21

The Scottish Society of Ottawa is celebrating its 10th anniversary of Hogman-Eh! virtually on New Year's Eve.

Organizers decided to cancel the in-person portion of Hogman-Eh 21 Reconnect & Rejoice due to the COVID-19 situation.

Tune in to the Scottish Society of Ottawa's Facebook page and YouTube channel for a free 'COVID-19 safe' Hogman-eh! Enjoy music and dances, including Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, The Proclaimers, Michael Yellowlees, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Dancers.

For more information, visit https://ottscot.ca/Hogmanay

HEART AND CROWN

The Heart and Crown hosts live music from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve at its locations in Barrhaven, the ByWard Market and Preston Street.

For more information, visit https://heartandcrown.pub/

LIGHT SHOWS

Christmas Lights Across Canada runs until 12 a.m. New Year's Eve.

Enjoy the multimedia projection show on Parliament Hill adding light to winter evenings.

The luminous sparks travel across Canada’s multiple landscapes. As they surmount obstacles, they will get help to achieve their important task.

The Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks runs nightly from 5-10 p.m. through Jan. 8.

This dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season and every ticket to Magic of Lights benefits CHEO.

For tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/

Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village, in Morrisburg, is a one-of-a-kind event, with over one million lights adorning the heritage buildings, trees, and fences.

The event is nightly from 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Tickets can be found here: https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/events/alight-at-night/

SKATING

Ring in the New Year skating. The city of Ottawa's outdoor skating rinks are open for the season. There are capacity limits at outdoor rinks as of Dec. 26. The maximum capacity will be posted at each rink.

Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 31: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Daily: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink

Daily: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink

For skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink#schedule

MEALS

Many restaurants are offering special meals for New Year's Eve.

There are indoor capacity limits for all restaurants in Ottawa because of COVID-19 and proof of vaccination is required. Last call is at 10 p.m. and restaurants must close to indoor dining by 11 p.m. under current COVID-19 restrictions.

1 Elgin

The 1 Elgin restaurant at the National Arts Centre is holding a New Year's Eve table d’hôte on Dec. 31 from 5-9 p.m. The restaurant will also have a New Year's Day brunch and New Year's Day dinner.

Make reservations at https://nac-cna.ca/en/1elgin

Wilfrid's and Zoe's

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier's holiday menu features New Year's Eve dining options. Both Zoe's and Wilfrid's offer two seatings, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Book reservations at https://www.fairmont.com/laurier-ottawa/dining/holiday-dining/

A post shared by Fairmont Château Laurier (@fairmontlaurier)

E18hteen

Restaurant E18hteen in the ByWard Market is taking reservation for a special New Year's Eve dinner.

Reservations can be made at https://www.restaurant18.com/

A post shared by Restaurant E18hteen (@restaurante18hteen)

Fratelli Kanata

You can dine-in or take out from Fratelli Kanata on New Year's Eve. They are offering a table d’hôte menu

More details can be found here: https://www.fratellikanata.ca/

A post shared by Fratelli Kanata (@fratellikanata)

Moscow Tea Room

Moscow Tea Room is offering à la carte dinner service from 4-10 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Make reservations at https://ottawa.moscowtearoom.com/

A post shared by ������������ ������ �������� (@moscowtearoomottawa)

Mati Ottawa

Mati Ottawa in Little Italy will have a special New Year's Eve menu on Dec. 31.

Check out https://www.matiottawa.ca/new-years-eve-menu for more.

A post shared by MATI (@matiottawa)

The Waverley

The Waverley on Elgin Street will have à la carte dinner service on New Year's Eve from 4-10 p.m.

Reservations can be made at http://www.thewaverleyelgin.com/

A post shared by ������ ������������������ (@thewaverleyott)

Savanna Lounge

Enjoy a curated three-course tasting menu, with a glass of prosecco and a balloon drop at 10:30 p.m. at Savanna Lounge on Besserer Street.

More details here: https://www.savannalounge.com/nye

A post shared by SAVANNA LOUNGE (@savannalounge)

Sala San Marco

Sala San Marco may have cancelled its New Year's Eve event, but the restaurant is offering a six-course New Year's Eve dinner kit for pickup, which includes surf & turf, a bottle of Prosecco, & all the fixings.

Call 613-238-6063 or email info@salasanmarco.ca for details.

A post shared by Sala San Marco Event Centre (@salasanmarco)