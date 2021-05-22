Ever After Festival cancelled for second year in a row

The Ever After Festival, which had originally been postponed to June of this year, has been cancelled once again.

In a post from the Kitchener electronic music festival’s website on Friday, it was announced that they couldn’t move forward safely with a 2021 event and have pushed it to 2022.

“With borders remaining closed, and no clear sign as to when they will reopen, many of the talented artists you know and love are currently unable to enter Canada,” the statement reads in part.

All ticket and lodging purchases that were made in 2020 and this year will be remain valid for the scheduled 2022 event.

Festival officials say they will also be instituting a new process to facilitate peer-to-peer ticket purchasing and selling in hopes of expediting the re-purposing option they introduced last year.