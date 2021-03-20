An Everett woman is setting out on a 1,952 km trek in the name of mental health.

Toni Schofield initially planned an epic walk from the Alliston office of the Canadian Mental Health Association, where she works to her hometown of New Minas, Nova Scotia.

But the pandemic re-routed her. Instead, Schofield will walk around the province, tackling about 40 km a day, with stops in Tobermory, Sarnia, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, and North Bay.

Schofield has been getting ready by walking at least 5 km every day and about 34 km a day on weekends.

She sets out from Alliston at 9 a.m. on April 30th with two pairs of trusty hiking boots, aiming to raise $15,000 for mental health supports.

"I just want people to know that mental health needs more awareness out there, and the funds need to be raised for it to bring those resources to our communities," Schofield said.

She understands how frustrating it can be not to able to access help.

"A few years ago, I was that parent looking for resources for one of my children, and I couldn't find them. So know that we're going to be able to offer more resources within our community, it's going to be huge for so many families."

You can donate to Toni Schofield's cause by clicking here.