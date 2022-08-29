Every Child Matters crosswalk to be unveiled at Victoria Park

Community organizations are continuing to take steps toward a new crosswalk in Kitchener's Victoria Park.

More than 6,000 bright, orange footsteps have been imprinted along the path over recent months by the Every Child Matters Crosswalk Committee.

Each footprint is left in memory of the Indigenous children murdered at residential schools in Canada.

The committee is working with the City of Kitchener and the Orange Shirt Society to make a thermoplastic crosswalk a reality. Funding will come through the LoveMyHood Neighbourhood matching grant.

An official opening ceremony is planned for next month at Water Street and Jubilee Drive.

