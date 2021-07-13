'Every child matters' spray painted on Airdrie, Alta. school, RCMP seek vandals

Mounties in Airdrie are attempting to identify the suspects who defaced a middle school over the weekend.

The words 'Every child matters' were spray painted in bright orange on the wall of Muriel Clayton School on Acacia Drive late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The suspects also painted various symbols on a set of doors and entranceway.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the offenders is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.



