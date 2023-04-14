‘Every day presents new challenges’: North Bay 9-1-1 call takers, dispatchers recognized for their role

As part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, police and other emergency responders are taking the time to recognize the 9-1-1 call takers and dispatchers that play a key role in alerting authorities to crime or other incidents.

When an emergency occurs in North Bay, call takers like dispatcher Derek Jodouin are one of the first people to hear of it.

“Our job is to be the first point of contact,” he said.

“No day is the same. Every day presents new and exciting challenges."

In the 9-1-1 Communications Centre for 10 years now, Jodouin told CTV News he knows he has to be attentive and responsive in order to get information to authorities who are rushing to a scene.

“When you deal with lost youth and lost children, those are the type of calls that stand out,” he said.

“Getting as much information as you can helping find that child safely is key.”

All 9-1-1 calls in North Bay go through the communications centre at the detachment on Princess St. If the call is related to a fire or city police matter, it stays internally. If the caller needs an ambulance or the OPP, the call is immediately transferred.

Offiicials said call takers have to encourage people to try and remain calm on the line when they ask for help, remember crucial details like location, nature of the emergency, and suspect description (if needed) so they can send the right emergency responders to the scene in a fast and efficient manner.

“Our primary goal is to the get the location. If you can give us a specific address, that's ideal,” said Joanna Jacobs the Director of Support Services for the North Bay Police.

“A lot of people assume we have addresses. But cell phones don't locate and the location can be within 800 metres and that's a lot for us to search."

Last year dispatchers in North Bay answered more than 22,000 calls. On average, that is roughly 60 calls a day. Police statistics show 25 per cent of those calls were pocket dials or 9-1-1 hang-ups, where the caller realized they accidentally called and hung up right away trying to disconnect the call before it went through.

Jacobs is asking the public to stay on the line and speak with the dispatcher – even if they call by mistake.

“That's the quickest way for us to process those,” she said.

“I know everyone thinks you’ll waste our time by staying on the line. But if you stay on the line, it saves us from having to track you down and call you back."

Jacobs said dispatchers do have what’s called an Unanswered Call Management System at their disposal. This system tracks the length of the call.

“If the call is less than six seconds and it doesn’t ring though the communications centre, this program notifies us that you’ve called,” she said.

The system will send an automated text message to the number requesting the caller call police back right away at a non-emergency number.

There are currently 22 call takers and dispatchers employed who work out of the police station.

Officials said there is a need for a few more to initiate that crucial point of contact.

"If you've done as much as you can to get help, it does give you a good feeling," said Jodouin.