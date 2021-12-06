Every Dose Counts: Increased capacity at COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic located on Pinebush Road in Cambridge will have expanded capacity this weekend as part of an Every Dose Counts event.

There will also be three mobile clinics in Waterloo Region.

“We’re very enthusiastic about hosting another Every Dose Counts weekend, this time with a focus on vaccinating five to 11-year-olds and family members who still need a first or second dose,” the region’s vaccine lead, Vickie Murray, said in a news release. “We also have mobile clinics planned at three community locations. We hope many families will take advantage of a fun opportunity to get their children vaccinated during the Every Dose Counts weekend.”

The region has several activities planned for the Pinebush clinic on Dec. 11 and 12, including Thunderstorm Productions offering music, videos and popcorn. There will also be an appearance of members of the Canadian Garrison of the 501st Legion from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, and Santa will stop by on Sunday morning.

Mobile clinics will be located at:

Dec. 11: Chandler Mowat Community Centre

Dec. 11: Victoria Hills Community Centre

Dec. 12: Cedarbrae Public School

Appointments at the mobile clinics will open on Tuesday.

Children and family members can book first and second doses for Every Dose Counts online.