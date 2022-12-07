'Every little bit counts': Harvest Manitoba in need of volunteers, donations

Harvest Manitoba is feeling the need this holiday season due to the impact of inflation and the rising cost of food for Manitoba families.

The non-profit organization, which distributes to hundreds of food banks and agencies across the province, is looking for volunteers and donations.

According to Vince Barletta, president and CEO of Harvest Manitoba, the non-profit has seen a 40 per cent increase in food bank usage in Manitoba in the last year. He added there’s been a doubling in food bank usage since 2019.

Barletta said all types of people are being impacted by the cost of groceries and coming to food banks for help.

“Certainly, folks on a fixed income, people on government benefits, the unemployed, seniors, disabled individuals,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

“But we’re seeing some people that we haven’t seen in those same kind of numbers before, including people with jobs, people who are fully employed, who are now fully 25 per cent of food bank users here in Manitoba.”

Barletta said that Harvest Manitoba is looking for people to donate non-perishable food items, as well as volunteers.

“Here at Harvest, we need thousands of volunteer hours all throughout the year at Harvest Manitoba, and certainly during the holidays in particular, if you and your family can, consider making a donation to Harvest Manitoba,” he said.

Tracey Marshall, director of operations for Harvest Manitoba, said volunteers help with a number of different aspects of the organization, including hampers, deliveries and sorting.

She added that Harvest Manitoba is a “heartfelt” place for volunteers to work because it gives them the opportunity to help people and to give food to those in need.

“Volunteers come here every day. They come here with their heart and a big smile on their faces,” Marshall said.

“They’re here daily and they work for us, and help us and they support us.”

Another way for Manitobans to get involved with Harvest Manitoba is by taking part in a food drive, including the ‘Shutout Hunger’ food drive hosted by the Manitoba Moose.

Colleen McVarish, director of food and fundraising with Harvest Manitoba, said those attending the Dec. 30 Manitoba Moose game are asked to bring non-perishable food items to help put food in Harvest Manitoba’s hampers.

McVarish added that Red River Co-op is also starting its food drive on Dec. 8. Those going to one of the grocery stores can donate by putting a non-perishable item in the yellow Harvest Manitoba bin. She added these yellow bins can also be found at Sobeys and Real Canadian Superstores.

“Every little bit counts,” McVarish said.

Some of the items Harvest Manitoba needs most include protein, such as canned tuna, as well as canned vegetables, canned fruit, pasta, and soups.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.