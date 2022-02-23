'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation

Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.

Statistics Canada reported that January saw a year-over-year inflation increase of 5.1 per cent - the highest in more than two decades. The price of groceries rose at a pace of 6.5 per cent in January, compared to December which saw 5.7 per cent increase.(link)

John Bailey, the CEO of the Regina Food Bank, said demand is currently higher than it was in 2021 during the pandemic. Last year it saw roughly 114,000 points of service and this year it’s expecting to see around 120,000.

“We were kind of anticipating, as things reopened, we’d start to see things quiet down a little bit. That hasn’t been the case,” Bailey said. “We think one of the leading factors of that would be the fact that a lot of folks that thought they would be able to get back on their feet and get ready to go are being hampered a little bit by the fact that the cost of everything, including food, keeps going up and up.”

He said new users are staying steady at about 10-15 per cent of the people who pass through.

Bailey also said it’s not cause for concern as there is still sufficient stock, but food donations have also been down.

“(There’s) especially less food donations at grocery stores after the check out,” he said. “We’ve been incredibly grateful that we’ve been able to balance it out with increased monetary donations, but even those are stretching us a little bit, because purchasing is becoming more and more difficult with the supply chain and even some uncertainty about when things that we order will actually get to our doors.”

Food Banks of Saskatchewan, a group that works with 36 food banks across the province, said almost all of its members are experiencing the same rise in demand.

“Slowly we’re seeing an increase as there’s a rise in food costs, rentals, housing,” Michael Kincade, the executive director of Food Banks of Saskatchewan, said. “It’s going to affect us for a while. We’re having a hard time getting food delivered.”

He said in the coming months they’re expecting the situation to snowball.

“There’s a big misconception of people who use food banks,” Kincade said. “It’s very often your neighbours, yours friends, your coworkers. With this inflation and this cost of food, this cost of housing, I think you’re going to see more and more of that.”

Kincade also said food donations are, for the most part, down right now.

Both Bailey and Kincade said while all donations are welcomed, the most useful form of donations right now is monetary.

“It’s our best opportunity to stretch a dollar,” he said. “We’re still up over 3:1, so every dollar you donate to the food bank still has a buying power of three dollars at a consumer level.”

Kincade said cash contributions also help ensure there are nutritious options available for users, as well as food that needs refrigeration like meat and produce.

“Donate what you can,” Kincaid said. “Every little bit helps us.”