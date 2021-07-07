Every Manitoba supersite to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments next Wednesday

Every supersite in Manitoba will be offering only walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday, July 14.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement on Tuesday, noting this will help reduce barriers for Manitobans in order for them to get first and second doses.

The province noted that 20,000 vaccine doses will be made available, which includes 8,000 Pfizer vaccines for people aged 12 to 17.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at every supersite.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

Manitobans can book their appointments online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

