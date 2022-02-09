'Every parent's dream come true': Yorkton's Kaedan Korzcak makes NHL debut

It was a dream come true last Wednesday for Yorkton's own Kaedan Korzcak, who made his NHL debut with the Las Vegas Golden Knights in a game against the Buffalo Sabers.

“In my rookie lap there, I kind of blanked out, pretty much. We we're just walking down the tunnel and everybody let me go,” Korzcak, who saw just under 16 minutes of ice time, recollected.

The Yorkton product spent time with the AAA U18 Maulers before heading to Kelowna to play in the WHL in 2018.

For those close to him, Korzcak’s debut wasn't exactly a shock.

“It was years ago that we knew he was going to be a special player. It was just a matter of time before he got to step on the ice like he did the other night there,” said Jeff Sperling, Yorkton Minor Hockey’s Tier One Director and a family friend of the Korzcak’s.

Kaden's father, Chad said it was definitely different seeing his son take the ice with the Golden Knights.

Seeing your son playing with those guys and skating with them, (I was) kind of awestruck,” he said.

There's a good chance Kaedan could be the first of two Korczak's to make the NHL.

His younger brother Ryder, is currently with the Moose Jaw Warriors. He was drafted by the New York Rangers in 2021.

Chad said the thought of his two sons making the big leagues is exciting.

“(It) would make every parent's dream come true,” he said. “He'll have his opportunity here in the near future. They're one step closer.”

Kaden was once like any other hockey player growing up in Yorkton. Now, he's the one the younger generation is looking up to, offering some advice for those lacing them up in the Parkland.

“Just trust yourself. I think that's the biggest thing,” Kaedan said. “Do the best you can every day. Those days when you're young go by very fast and I didn't really believe them when they told me that.”

Regardless of what the future holds, one thing is for certain in the Parkland.

“All I can say is, Kaedan, you've made everyone in Yorkton proud,” Sperling said.