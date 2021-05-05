All Peel Region residents 18+ will be eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday

Every person 18 and over in Peel Region will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that all residents will be eligible regardless of whether or not they live in a hot spot.

"I'm going to say it again and again and again because it makes me so happy," Crombie said. "We will all be eligible for the vaccine as of 8 a.m. tomorrow."

To book an appointment residents must visit this website. For people unable to book an appointment online they should call 1-888-999-6488.

Peel Region has been a COVID-19 hot spot in Ontario for most of the pandemic.

Crombie thanked Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott for diverting 50 per cent of COVID-19 vaccines for the next two weeks to the province's hot spots.

"The reality is that we couldn't wait any longer to make the vaccine available to every adult in Peel," Crombie said.

The region recorded an additional 565 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24-hour period.

Meanwhile, Ontario confirmed on Wednesday it's on track to offer a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 65 per cent of all adults by the end of May.

Officials also said the province prepares to launch mobile units to help vaccinate essential workers in small and medium size businesses in the Greater Toronto Area.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the province will launch up to five mobile vaccination units in Toronto, Peel and York regions starting Friday. These units will target essential workers in small and medium-sized businesses, such as those in food or product manufacturing.

The businesses will be identified by public health units based on location, history or risk of outbreaks, and inability of employees to work from home. They also have to be willing or have the ability to host a mobile unit on adjacent property.