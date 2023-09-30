'Every Red River Metis Child Matters': The new MMF sash

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is releasing a new sash commemorating victims of Canada's Residential School system and the Sixties Scoop to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The MMF said in a news release that the ‘’Every Red River Métis Child Matters” sash was designed by Red River Métis Sixties Scoop Survivor, Malanie Cutler and produced by the Kichua Indigenous Community living in Sesquilé, Colombia.

The sash is made up of seven uniquely coloured strands, each with its own significance.

The orange colour acknowledges that every Red River Métis child matters.

Black symbolizes the mourning of families and the loss of children.

Yellow is meant to represent the suns, and reflect a fresh start for the Red River Métis.

Red represents blood, while purple reflects spiritual healing within the community.

Green represents the growth and rebirth of the Red River Metis, while blue symbolizes the Nation's future possibilities.

All MMF flags are being flown at half-mast Saturday to honour those lost to Residential Schools.