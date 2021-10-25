Every Toronto public school to get access to take-home PCR tests by end of week
Every public school in Toronto will have take-home COVID-19 test kits available by the end of the week.
City officials say the take-home PCR kits can be used when a student shows symptoms of the virus or if another student or staff member in their class has tested positive.
The test is administered by swabbing the tongue, cheek and inside the nostril, or through collecting saliva -- as opposed to the nasopharyngeal swab commonly used for COVID-19 testing.
Once the test is complete, families can drop off the COVID-19 test at a local pop-up testing site or select schools for processing and results, which can take 24 to 48 hours.
PCR tests were distributed to some schools as part of a pilot project earlier this year. That project is now being expanded to serve the whole city.
The city says it's the first program of its kind in Ontario, allowing for positive cases to be more easily identified before COVID-19 can spread.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2021.
-
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed usersWhen a Facebook researcher suggested disabling comments on vaccine posts in March until the platform could do a better job of tackling anti-vaccine messages lurking in them, that proposal was ignored.
-
Southern Manitoba resident celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren’t COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.
-
18-year-old struck by vehicle in Brampton sustains life-altering injuries: policeAn 18-year-old woman was rushed to hospital this morning with life-altering injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
-
Mangiapane scores 2 goals to help Flames beat Rangers 5-1Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win.