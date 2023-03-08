'Every week, we don't have water or hot water': Water supply issues plague residents of Old East Village apartment complex

It's a moment most of us don't give a thought to, but for residents of the apartment complex at 700 King St. there's been a cloud of uncertainty every time they went to turn on the tap.

Residents of the complex, owned by Medallion Corporation, have been dealing with water supply issues.

Mary Moore has lived in the building for a decade and said there have been supply concerns since November.

"Every week, we don't have water or we don't have hot water,” she said. “You can't flush the toilet."

Moore said there have been other issues with the water in the past — sometimes cloudy, sometimes with an odour — but residents said the inconsistent supply problems intensified over the last week.

"Sometimes they give you notice but the other times there's no notice,” said Nasar Zaidi. “People are just, kind of like, suffering."

The issue was brought to the attention of Susan Stevenson, councillor of Ward 4, earlier in the week, and then members of the city’s Municipal Enforcement Department became involved.

"It was great to get an email from them at 7 p.m. last night [Tuesday] saying that an emergency order had been posted,” said Stevenson. “I was able to let the residents know before they saw the notice."

Representatives from the municipal enforcement team were on hand again Wednesday.

Stevenson points out that Medallion is seeking to build another residential tower in the city. She said it's important that they show that they're working in the best interest of the residents.

"People have a right to deserve those basic needs, something like water,” she said. “This shouldn't be happening. This doesn't meet our expectations at all."

CTV News London reached out to Medallion Corporation on Wednesday. Jill Ellis-Worthington, who runs the London public relations firm Write.On Communication Services, responded on Medallion’s behalf and said the hot water issue was due to a fire in the building in March and that the issue has now been resolved.

That’s something Mary Moore is hoping she can count on.

"I had a hot shower this morning, so I’m feeling pretty good," Moore said with a laugh.