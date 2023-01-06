‘Everybody knows Willie’: North Bay hockey community rallies behind long-time volunteer

When it comes to minor hockey, North Bay Minor Hockey Association volunteer Willie Cowie goes above and beyond to get kids on the ice.

“Hockey is my career and I have a great group around me,” he said.

From finding equipment for players, to coaching, he’s seen it all both on and off the ice.

Cowie has been a hockey volunteer for three decades and he’s given so much to the hockey community that the hockey community now feels it’s time to give back to him.

“If there was a kid who needed skate laces, Willie would spend his last $5 and get the kid skate laces,” explained Darrell Pitman, the association's president.

“He wouldn’t have any money left and he would be happy doing it.”

Cowie, who has been a diagnosed diabetic for 15 years, is recovering at the North Bay Regional Health Centre after losing his leg. He’s been in there since November and had to spend both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in a hospital bed.

Doctors won’t let Crowie go home until his house is modified to be wheelchair accessible; including railings and posts in the bathroom and other areas in his home. The renovations cost anywhere from $10,000- $15,000.

The hockey association is starting a fundraiser on Facebook called ‘Team Willie’ to raise the money.

“Everybody knows Willie. He’s honoured and humble. He can’t believe people want to help him,” said Pitman.

Cowie’s health is slowly improving. The staples from his amputated leg were taken out Friday morning and his recovery in rehab is going faster than doctors expected.

Officials say he still has a long road ahead for him as he has to learn to live with one leg.

“I’m doing more like going further down the hallway with a wheelchair,” said Cowie.

“It’s the little things I took for granted. Like putting on my shorts.”

Cowie hopes to get well enough and mobile enough to get back to volunteering soon.

“I do some other volunteering, like at the bingo hall and I miss that, but hockey is my passion,” said Cowie.

Despite this health setback, Cowie hopes to get back to the rink to watch the kids play the sport he enjoys.

To learn more about Cowie’s journey, visit the Team Willie Facebook page.