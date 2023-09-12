'Everybody ran out': Kitchener resident was visiting Morocco when deadly earthquake hit

Kitchener resident, Doha Amine, was born in Morocco and was visiting her home country when a devastating earthquake hit on Friday night.

Amine was in the city Casablanca, around 300 km from the hardest hit area.

The 6.8 magnitude quake killed more than 2,100 people and the death toll continues to rise.

Amine said she was sitting with her family having dinner, when the table they were sitting at started to shake. She said it only lasted a few seconds but it was enough to send her family into a panic.

“It was a scary moment,” Amine told CTV News. “Everybody ran out.”

Her family evacuated the building they were in and spent two days sleeping outside. She got back to Kitchener on Monday.

Amine is grateful her family wasn’t injured but she feels bad for the thousands who died.

She said many people are too scared to go back home, even if their home wasn’t hit.

“Especially elderly people. It was a hard moment for them, to convince them to go back,” Amine said. “You can't predict when it’s going to happen or not, but you feel so scared to go back to home. And we feel for those people and children that already lost their homes and schools and hospitals over there.”

FREE COUNSELLING

The Muslim community in Waterloo Region is hoping to help those impacted by two deadly natural disasters – the Morocco earthquake and the floods in Libya on Sunday.

The not-for-profit organization Muslim Social Services of Kitchener-Waterloo is offering free counselling and psychotherapy for anyone affected by the earthquakes and flood.

“To be honest, it’s not easy to go through these tragic incidents,” said Duaa Al-Aghar, the executive director at Muslim Social Services of Kitchener-Waterloo. “This is how we can build community. The mission of Muslim Social Services is to build a strong and healthy community.”

The organization is also pointing people towards this fundraiser that aims to help disaster relief.