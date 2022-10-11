'Everybody really enjoys themselves': Lincoln Gardens offer fall activities to visitors in Lumsden

With the fall season fast approaching there is no shortage of activities for families of all ages including Lincoln Gardens in Lumsden, Sask.

Fresh produce, cold drinks, a corn maze, a haunted house, and picking pumpkins are just a few activities Lincoln Gardens had to offer on Thanksgiving weekend.

"At this time of the year a lot of people come more at the haunted house corn maze and they're getting all their pumpkins for the fall,” said Wayne Gienow, who owns Lincoln Gardens.

Gienow hints at an even scarier haunted house than previous years. However, he won’t give away any secrets.

There are also plenty of pumpkins for visitors to choose from.

"It’s a pleasure everybody really enjoys themselves,” Gienow said.

“Really nice compliments and I just enjoy them [visitors] coming out.”

Employees at Lincoln Gardens look forward to every fall season to provide the best experience possible for visitors.

“I am thankful for friends and family and have the opportunity to be out here in this beautiful place that allows us to dance with co-workers, sing, and pet puppies, meet families and make memories,” Elena Chase explained.

With winter around the corner, families are enjoying the outdoors while they still can.

"Winter is coming so we won’t see everybody together again,” said Bev Groff, who was visiting Lincoln Gardens with her granddaughter.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the weather all across Saskatchewan is set to drop down to normal levels as the month presses on.

"There's going to be a series of cold fronts that comes through,” ECCC meteorologist Chris Stammers told CTV News.

“The first of which is going to kind of drop temperatures back towards normal, which will be for this time of the year. It's kind of a low to mid teens we're at around 13 degrees for our normal.

For others visiting Lincoln Gardens, it was a day they will not soon forget.

"I am thankful for my new fiancé,” Halle Barber said.

Barber and her new fiancé Bishop Marley got engaged in front of family and friends Monday at Lincoln Gardens.

“I am thankful for her and her beautiful family everyone around us and in our lives,” Marley said.