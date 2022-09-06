'Everybody's in turmoil right now': STC calls for help for victims of James Smith Cree Nation

Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand is calling on the community of Saskatoon to help out with donations for victims of the James Smith Cree Nation.

He says the STC has helped over 50 people find a place to stay at three different hotels in the city.

It also deployed triage teams to help support families with food, clothing and mental health care packages.

“I must say this, there's a lot of trauma right now with these families and these communities dealing with this situation,” said Chief Arcand.

According to Chief Arcand, many people fled the reserve with nothing more than the shirts on their backs.

“I’m calling on all the friends and families of the Saskatoon Tribal Council so that they can donate and support these families," he said.

Chief Arcand, stressed the focus needs to be on people and the victims to help with the trauma they are facing.

“Everybody's in turmoil right now. They're scared. They don't know what's happening, they don't know what's going to happen to their relatives based on this horrific situation. In my view, it's ugly. It's not a good feeling, when you see people of that nature dealing with that trauma. We've got to give them as much support as we can,” said Chief Arcand.

The STC is asking for people to drop off donations of clothing, diapers and baby formula at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge. It’s advising people to call ahead at 306-653-7676.