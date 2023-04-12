'Everybody was pretty emotional': Manitoban gets full family support during NHL debut

One of Manitoba's own fulfilled his dream this week making his NHL debut as his family members cheered him on.

Tristen Robins, from Clear Lake, Man., got to suit up for the San Jose Sharks on Monday after spending the season with the team's AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

His dad, Trevor Robins, said the family was always looking for when San Jose would come to Winnipeg, hoping Tristen would get to play in front of his friends and family.

A couple nights before Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, Trevor said they got the call from Tristen.

"It was hard sleeping that night," said Trevor. "It was pretty exciting for us and we were so proud for him. He's worked so hard to get to this point."

Come game day, the Robins' family came out in full force with many friends and family wearing jerseys from his hockey career.

Once Tristen took the ice for warmups, Trevor said it was quite the experience.

"It's almost like an out-of-body experience, like it's almost not occurring at that time. You want to slow everything down because you want to drink up every minute.

"It was a little dusty in there, you might say, there was not a dry eye. Everybody was pretty emotional."

Tristen would finish the night with two shots and was a minus one, but Trevor said it was so special to have so many friends and family at the game. He said everybody has helped Tristen get to where he is.

"(Kids) don't make it to a high level without family involvement. Everybody from grandparents to any other relatives taking the kids to the rink when the parents are busy working, and our family was no different."

Trevor also has a background in hockey – he played goalie for the Saskatoon Blades, the same team Tristen would eventually play for in the WHL. Trevor signed with the San Jose Sharks as a free agent but never played in the NHL.

"So he's always been one upping me here. I was a free agent, he was drafted. I sat on the bench and now he's got a game. So I couldn't be happier for him."

The San Jose Sharks have two more games left on the schedule this season – they play the Calgary Flames Wednesday and the Edmonton Oilers Friday.

Trevor said they have followed the team to Alberta and there is hope he might get his first goal or point in these last two games.

"Obviously, he'd love to get his first goal and his first point. That is the type of player he is. He's a skilled player."

No matter what happens, Trevor said he and his family are so proud of Tristen and he couldn't have asked for a better kid as a son.

