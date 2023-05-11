'Everyone loved the garden': Popular Fort Calgary garden taking shape after five-year hiatus

Volunteers have dug up the garden space behind the Fort Calgary museum and are now getting rid of all the weeds in the space after years of neglect.

"We have over 100 people that have signed up to volunteer in the garden, which is amazing," said Lindsie Bruns, Fort Calgary's director of programs.

"We were so surprised and excited that we had such a great reaction when we announced (we needed help)."

Bruns believes a decision was made in 2018 to mothball the site, with plans in the works to expand the museum, but that never happened and the fenced garden plot was reclaimed by nature.

"Everyone loved the garden," said Bruns.

"People going by on the RiverWalk loved looking at it. The volunteers loved working here, so they were really upset.

"It was kind of traumatic, the way it was removed so abruptly."

Now, with the help of volunteers, the space once again looks like a garden.

A large circle has been cut out of the grass for a number of native plants to be grown.

"We're hoping to get sweet grass on here, mint, tobacco, some of those things," said Nicole Henbrey, the museum's Indigenous program specialist.

"Those are some of the things that our Indigenous advisory council has voiced that they'd have interest in here."

Henbrey focuses on bringing more Indigenous stories and voices to the museum for the visitor experience.

She works with the Indigenous advisory council to plan out the garden and oversees the volunteers.

She's excited and a little nervous about taking on such a large project but is looking forward to seeing the space transform throughout the summer months.

"Calgary has always been my home," said Henbrey.

"So knowing the place I live, knowing especially the plants and all the other things around us, that's what's important to me. It makes me really feel connected to not only my community but my home and my friends.

"You're never alone if you know the plants."

Marlene Cashin and her husband moved to Calgary in October 2022 to be closer to family.

They volunteer whenever they can and say it's a good way to meet new people and help out in the community.

"It's exciting because of the type of plants that will be put in and the fact that it's going to be charities that will benefit from it ... those are two big things for us," she said.

Don Burke remembers the old garden space and is volunteering at Fort Calgary for the first time.

He enjoys gardening and can't wait to see the results of his hard work.

"I used to do a lot of policy work and of course, a policy coming to fruition, it moves at the pace of a glacier sometimes," said Burke.

"So here, within a matter of days and weeks, you see your product coming up through and it's very rewarding."

Burke says the garden couldn't be in a more historical spot in Calgary than where the Bow and Elbow rivers meet.

"You think about the Indigenous history of this place, so it's nice that they work that in because it's a part of the geographic charm of the confluence of the two rivers, so this is wonderful," said Burke.

In the fall, when the garden is ready to harvest, the produce will feed people in the neighbourhood who need it most.

"We are planning to donate the produce to local charities," said Bruns.

"So we're going to approach places like the Drop-In and the Alex and hopefully we can get the food out to the people that need it in the surrounding communities."

You can learn more about the Fort Calgary garden at https://www.fortcalgary.com/garden.