"Everyone needs some happiness right now": Outdoor art exhibit brightens downtown Orillia

Downtown Orillia will be looking colourful this summer.

The Streets Alive program is an outdoor public art display celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer.

This year's theme is hippie vans and peace signs.

Organizers hope the bright colours will bring joy and draw people to the downtown area.

"Everyone needs some happiness right now," says Leslie Fournier, founder of Streets Alive. "We're really hoping they bring a smile to people's faces."

The event draws out people in the community to help boost the economy while enjoying work from local artists.

There are 27 hippie van sculptures and 30 peace signs around the downtown core.

The sculptures will be on display until Thanksgiving weekend.