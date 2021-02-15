Provincial police are still investigating after shots were fired in the Cambridge OnRoute on Friday evening.

No one was injured, but the incident left many people on edge.

Michael Pearce was on his way home to Waterloo on Friday night when he stopped at the OnRoute.

"He just looked at the gun in the air and just shot two shots," Pearce said.

Pearce said it was a tense scene.

"Everyone was hiding," he said. "Behind the seats or behind anything they could find."

Pearce said he called 911 right away.

"They didn't know if the guy was going to shoot them or what his purpose was," he said.

The motive is still under investigation. A 29-year-old from Toronto is facing weapons offences.

Police say the accused was travelling from Toronto to London using a ridesharing vehicle when the driver stopped for gas.

They said he was known to police. There is no risk to public safety after the incident, although officials said they know it was a frightening experience.

Peel regional police say the series of 400 highways are major thoroughfares in and around the Toronto area, which allows suspects to travel quickly.

They said the province has committed $400,000 to help stop criminal activity in local communities along the highways.