Feedback is wanted on a major transportation link between Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

The County of Essex, in partnership with the Town of Lakeshore, is currently undertaking a corridor study on County Road 22 between East Puce Road (County Road 25) and Belle River Road (County Road 27).

“The intent of the study is to evaluate options to improve the corridor to address the current and future traffic needs and to support the town’s vision of the corridor,” said a statement from the Town of Lakeshore.

County Road 22 Corridor Engagement



Lakeshore officials say they welcome comments and participation in this study through online engagement.

To participate, visit Placespeak.com/countyroad22design. You may also visit the County of Essex website.

The survey portion of the engagement is open until Jan.15. Town officials said everyone who uses this corridor is welcome and encouraged to participate.