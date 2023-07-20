'Everything Africville was and still is': 40th Africville reunion starts Friday

As volunteers complete final preparations for the annual Africville reunion, former residents of the community and organizers are reflecting on the event’s 40-year history.

“We reunite, we have food and gathering and music and entertainment, we do it all,” says volunteer and former Africville resident Beatrice Wilkins.

Every July, the reunion brings together the generations affected by the city's forced eviction of residents in the 1960s, mowing down the neighborhood to make way for new construction.

“For no rhyme or reason, except urban renewal, which is that bridge you see behind me,” says Wilkins, gesturing towards the MacKay Bridge.

In 2010, the city officially apologized for what it had done, and government funding was provided to help the community recreate its historic Seaview United Baptist Church. The replica is now the Africville Museum.

But long before that apology, former residents of Africville had already been gathering at what is now Africville Park to both remember their community, and move forward.

“The first time we came it was just sitting around just sitting around a bunch of rocks,” recalls Terry Dixon. “And some music going, a little bit of food that people brought, this is a whole different world.”

Thousands attend the reunion now, and families travel from throughout North America to camp out, connect, and celebrate during a jam-packed schedule of special events.

The reunion kicks off Friday with the opening ceremony and reception at 7 p.m. The ten-day reunion also features a special kids day, a baseball game, BINGO, dances, concerts, a seniors tea, and a memorial church service.

Dixon, who has attended every year since the beginning, says his favorite event is the church service.

“That uplifting music and everybody getting together and the storytelling, epitomizes everything that Africville was and still is,” he says.

Now 67 years-old, Dixon remembers his family being forced from their Africville home, and says that makes every reunion bittersweet.

“You look around and think, this was my home, had things not have happened the way they did, I’d still be here, my children would be building a house here, so that part is still in your heart,” he explains.

“The former residents that are here, can point to where their house was, so the memories are still strong and alive, so this means a lot to people,” says Irvine Carvery, president of the Africville Genealogy Society.

“And we’re so very pleased to be able to do this every year, because all we want is for people to have a good time,” he adds.

For organizers, the event also reaches beyond Africville itself.

“The original creator of this reunion, Deborah Dixon, is no longer with us,” says Juanita Peters of the Africville Museum. “But wow, what a thing she began.”

“It just takes one great idea, doesn’t it?”

Peters says the event is an opportunity to not only learn about Africville’s past, but to carry’s its legacy onward.

“Even if it’s not your legacy, these lessons are important for everybody, these experiences are important for everybody, so that’s why we like to share them,” she explains.

She and others believe the reunion has a strong future ahead.

“Now we have campers who were babies when we first started, and now they're bringing their children, that is so exciting to see the different generations coming to Africville, it's great,” says Carvery.

“Come out, enjoy the spirit of Africville,” he says, “It is alive and well.”

