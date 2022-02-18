''Everything’s on the table': Unifor local 444 and Caesars Windsor launch contract negotiations

Union leaders and Caesars Windsor executives met for conciliation talks Friday, as they look to settle on a new deal before the current one expires in April 2022.

“We were supposed to be expired 2021,” says union President Dave Cassidy. “We extended (the contract) one year which brings us now to April of 2022.”

Kevin Laforet, regional president for Caesars Windsor and bargaining chair, says there was a positive that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the only silver linings out of the pandemic is we have formed a better working relationship with Unifor,” says Laforet.

“A lot of employees through no fault of their own have been impacted by this so we’ve extended the benefits for those that are laid off. I think it’s the right thing to do,” says Laforet.

Before the pandemic, Unifor represented 2,200 workers at the casino.

“There’s under a thousand that is working and there’s approximately 1,000 that is on lay off right now,” says Cassidy.

Both sides agree the negotiations will be challenging.

“We were the first to close - last to reopen. (Its) tough on the employees, (and) the business,” says Laforet. “The last two years, to say been difficult would be a massive understatement; I think in particular the casino industry.”

Laforet says Caesars has lost “tens of millions of dollars” during the pandemic.

“It’s (the casino and concert venue) a large facility,” says Laforet. “When it closed, it still costs a ton of money. We have baseline staff. As I’ve said we’re paying benefits of staff that are on furlough which I believe is the right thing to do, but those are all expensive.”

The union however, is confident they will be able to negotiate some improvements for their members.

“We did Gateway Casinos, who is part of our local in the same times when they were closed and we made some gains for our members.”says Cassidy. “The OLG (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation) remember still owns Caesars. They’re not part of the other modernizations plans throughout the country. So this (is) the last one that’s not part of that. So the OLG has some money.”

Cassidy says “everything’s’ on the table”: wages, benefits and job security but he adds “Nobody wants to go on strike, let me be clear.”

The last contract was inked after a 60-day strike in the summer of 2018.