'Everything was fully engulfed': Fire levels two buildings in Memramcook, N.B.
There were no injuries in an early morning fire in the village of Memramcook, N.B., Sunday that destroyed two buildings and a pickup truck, says the chief of the Memramcook Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to a house around 2 a.m. Sunday on Lavalee Street next to a former military surplus store.
Chief Gerald Boudreau says the fire started in a two-story home that was being renovated by a family from British Columbia.
“The fire quickly spread to an adjacent building, a single-story house,” said Boudreau. “When we arrived, everything was fully engulfed and we called for mutual aid from Dieppe, Dorchester and Sackville. We had about 15 firefighters on scene.”
No one was in either home at the time of the fire.
Boudreau says they were on the scene for about six hours but had to return Sunday morning to put out hot spots.
The heat from the fire was so intense it cracked a window across the street and damaged vinyl siding.
There is no word on the cause, but Boudreau did not believe it was suspicious.
The fire inspector and the RCMP are investigating.
