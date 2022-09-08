'Everything you dream of as a kid': Riders' Richardson preparing for possibility of first CFL start

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman, Kooper Richardson, could play in his first Canadian Football League (CFL) game this weekend against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and may even get a spot as a starter.

“It would be awesome, everything I’ve dreamed of and more. You know, everything you dream of as a kid,” said Richardson on the possibility of getting the start. “To have the opportunity to play, especially Winnipeg, which is such an amazing place and big rivalry.”

The Riders offensive line is once again shuffling due to injuries. Head coach Craig Dickenson provided some updates following Thursday’s closed practice.

Left guard, Logan Ferland, is listed as questionable right now due to a back injury. It is expected that Josiah St. John will shuffle to his position. Also listed as questionable is offensive lineman Terran Vaughn, who has been in and out of the lineup all season dealing with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile CFL rookie Richardson is getting a chance to play in his first game. The 24-year-old California product signed with the Riders back in May.

“I had the opportunity to come up here and I knew a lot about this place. Couldn’t imagine a better place to play so when the opportunity arose, it was the perfect place to play for me,” said Richardson.

“He’s a good, young player that is very athletic. We saw him at one of our free agent camps. He wanted to work on his power and strength and he’s done a good job with our strength staff on getting stronger,” said Dickenson. “We’re excited to see him. I think it’s going to be big for him in a lot of ways, but I think he’s ready for it.”

It is a big opportunity that is not lost on Richardson, noting that his mom would be the first one to get the call if he gets the start and may even try to make it for Saturday’s Labour Day Classic re-match if so.

Football proves to be a family affair as Richardson shared that his dad had a cousin who was a defensive lineman for the Riders years back. His dad is also in the football world as the current assistant head coach, offensive line coach at California State University-Sacramento.

“He’s been around football his whole life so I feel like he’s really chomping at the bit and eager to get a shot,” said Dickenson.

The Riders will release their depth chart Friday for this weekend’s matchup against the Blue Bombers.