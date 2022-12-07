Everything you need to know about the holiday and NYE celebrations at ICE District

The ICE District has announced a packed calendar of events from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, to celebrate winter solstice, Christmas, and New Years Eve.

Some of the highlights include an outdoor snow maze, public skating, and the Oilers Skills Competition.

The snow maze will open on Dec. 23 and run until Jan. 28.

Named Snow Way Out, the Oilers-themed maze will include photo opportunities, an Oilers-themed locker room, and a slide.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 12.

On Dec. 23, families will have the opportunity to skate with Santa Claus himself, with food, beverages, and live entertainment.

There will also be free public skating most days in ICE Plaza throughout the event. Skate rentals are not available.

On Dec. 28, the Oilers Skills Competition will be held at 7 p.m. inside Rogers Place.

Fans will be able to see players compete in a variety of skills.

Tickets go on sale on Friday for $15 each.

Proceeds will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams Fund.

On New Years Eve, the Oilers will host a tailgate party from 6 to 8 p.m., with a watch party from 8 to 10:30 p.m. as the team takes on the Winnipeg Jets.

After the game, there will be a live band starting at 10:30, food, beverages, and a giant countdown screen, with fireworks at midnight.

For a full schedule of events from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, visit the ICE District website.