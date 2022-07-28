Everything you need to know about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo region

Parents had plenty of questions for experts at a Region of Waterloo town hall Wednesday night.

The public forum was held before Ontario's vaccine rollout on Thursday for those between the ages of six months and five years old.

Region of Waterloo Public Health told meeting attendees they have been working with local family doctors and participating pharmacies leading up to the rollout.

It will be up to physicians to set up their own appointment times. Family doctors participating in the discussion said because the vaccine comes in 10 doses per vial, they will be organizing groups of appointments in order to get the most out of each vial.

MONITORING FOR SIDE EFFECTS

Dr. Kate Miller, a family doctor in Guelph, said parents should trust their instincts when it comes to monitoring side effects in younger children who can't communicate yet.

"There's actually really good scientific evidence that the parent that says 'there is something really wrong with my child' is often right, even if they can't tell what it is," said Dr. Miller. "You're doing all the things you would with a sick child. You're treating them with Tylenol and Advil for pain or fever, you're monitoring them carefully.

"If they're not getting better after the medication like you think they should, if they're breathing funny, if they're floppy, if they're not eating, all of the things that would normally make you worried that your child is sick, those are the same things that should make you worried that your child is having a significant reaction to the vaccine."

Doctors added the Moderna vaccine has been well tested and already administered to the young age group in the United States for a little over a month.

BREASTFEEDING AND THE VACCINE

Dr. Miller also reassured a mother breastfeeding a newborn that it will be beneficial for her and the baby.

"The evidence there is really clear," said Dr. Miller. "There is no vaccine into the breast milk itself, but there are antibodies in the breast milk, so it reduces your chances of getting COVID and reduces the chances of giving it to your child and is probably going to give your child some protection through the breast milk."

Family doctors said they'll continue communicating information about vaccine appointments through their websites, voicemail, and email list.

HOW TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR CHILD

As of Thursday, parents and caregivers of babies and toddlers in Ontario can book an appointment for the Health Canada-approved Moderna pediatric vaccine.

In most areas, the shots will be available at public health clinics, family doctors' offices and pharmacies.

Parents who have further questions about vaccinations are encouraged to contact the Sick Kids COVID-19 vaccine consult service website or speak with their doctor or health care provider.

Region of Waterloo residents book an appointment for their child through the Ontario government portal.

Parents can also call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Unlike the previous COVID-19 vaccine bookings, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) said pediatric vaccines are not bookable through their online system.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said vaccines for children under five will be administered primarily through local primary care providers and pharmacies.

Parents can visit WDG public health's website for current vaccine locations, as well as more information. They can also call 519-822-2715 ext. 7006.