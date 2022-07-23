Everything you need to know about the Pope's visit to a former Canadian residential school site today

The head of the Catholic church is expected Monday to attend the site of one of Canada's former residential schools and apologize to Indigenous peoples for its role in the assimilative system. Here's what you need to know.

PROGRAM

According to the Pope's official itinerary, he will meet with residential school survivors from across the country Monday morning at Maskwacis, home of the former Ermineskin Residential School — one of the country's largest residential schools.

This will be the only residential school that Pope Francis will visit while in Canada. He is expected to participate in a formal program and reiterate an apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in Canada's government-funded and church-run residential school system.

The Pope's remarks will be preceded by a program at Maskwa Park. The executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Stephanie Scott, and its former commissioner, Dr. Marie Wilson, will speak.

Francis will be met privately at Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows by Indigenous priest Fr. Gary Laboucane and a delegation of elders and parishioners.

Hand drummer Jerry Saddleback will be playing and singing during the Pope's entrance of Ermineskin cemetery. There, he is expected to take several moments for reflection and prayer.

He will then move to the site of the former Ermineskin Residential School, which will be symbolized with a fifth teepee (four others will be set up representing each of the four nations of Maskwacis: Louis Bull, Samson, Montana and Ermineskin).

After Francis witnesses the Grand Entry of the Chiefs, the formal program will begin with an introduction by Dr. Wilton Littlechild, Maskwacis member and Truth and Reconciliation Commission commissioner.

At this time, the Pope is expected to reiterate the apology he first issued on April 1 in Rome to a delegation of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people. He is expected to speak in Spanish, with an English translation being offered consecutively by a priest.

A Cree song by Saddleback and more prayers will follow before a group of elders greet and exchange gifts with Franics.

Francis will offer a final prayer and a dance will be performed by two chicken dancers and two jingle dancers.

GETTING THERE

Those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the papal visit and ceremony were encouraged to register for park-and-ride transit.

No private vehicles will be allowed on the grounds of the event.

No ticket will be required to attend the open seating event, but organizers with the Archdiocese of Edmonton say there will be reserved areas for residential school survivors and Indigenous people.

Organizers encourage those interested in attending to make a reservation for a park-and-ride seat. Participants are to arrive at a park-and-ride site between 5 and 7 a.m., with officials saying arrivals after 7 a.m. are unlikely to get to the event in time.

There are four park-and-ride locations, including:

The Reynolds Alberta Museum (6426 40 Avenue, Wetaskiwin, Alta.);

Wetaskiwin Agricultural Society (Two kilometres east on Hwy. 13 from Hwy. 2A junction);

Ponoka Stampede Grounds (5616 39 Avenue, Ponoka, Alta.); and

The Edmonton International Speedway (244047A Township Road 464, Wetaskiwin, Alta.).

Anyone travelling to the site that has booked a private bus for travel will need to stop at one of the park-and-ride locations for security screening and bus accreditation.

Steven Kwasny, member of the Papal visit team, said organizers are working to ensure any interested Indigenous people, Elders, and survivors will be able to attend the event.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure we have room," Kwasny said. "It's probably not front row, at this point, but even then, we'll do what we can to make sure they have appropriate spaces to be dealt with dignity to have their encounter with the Pope appropriately and respectfully."

"We will get you there," Kwasny added. "If get to a park-and-ride, we endeavour to do everything in our capacity to get you there safely, on time, and with dignity."

ADDITIONAL INFO

The event will proceed regardless of the weather. Organizers encourage attendees to be prepared for the weather and bring everything they need for the day, including water and snacks, in a small bag.

"We want to ensure Elders, survivors and those accompanying them are treated with dignity, care and respect," the archdiocese said in a statement. "Please make every effort to support those who may have a challenging physical journey but also an emotionally difficult one."

Spiritual, cultural, and mental wellness support teams will be available at the event, organizers add.

The Papal visit to Maskwacis will be airing Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca.

SACRED HEART CHURCH

Later in the afternoon, the pontiff will return to Edmonton and meet parishioners and Indigenous community members at Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples. This church had been known as a space that routinely blends Catholic and Indigenous traditions, and was recently reopened after an accidental fire in 2020.

This event is invite only; priority was given to members of the Sacred Heart Urban Indigenous community.

However, a live special will air on CTVNews.ca covering the Pope's visit to Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

Contact the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free 1 (800) 721-0066 or 24-hour Crisis Line 1 (866) 925-4419 if you require further emotional support or assistance.

