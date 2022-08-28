Eviction hearing for church occupiers, back to school, and the Stanley Cup comes to town: Five stories to watch this week

An eviction hearing is set for the St. Brigid's occupiers, it’s time to go back to school, and the Stanley Cup visits eastern Ontario.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.

Eviction hearing for the United People of Canada

The Freedom Convoy-connected group occupying St. Brigid’s cathedral in Lowertown faces an eviction hearing this week.

Members of The United People of Canada (TUPOC) remain at St. Brigid’s Church despite an eviction notice posted last week that required them to leave by Thursday. The owner of the property, Patrick McDonald, is seeking a court order to enforce the eviction.

An affidavit by McDonald says the group has failed to provide the $100,000 in deposits, owes $10,000 in rent, broke heritage rules and failed to provide proof of insurance.

TUPOC claims that the eviction is “unlawful.”

Ottawa police said they would maintain an "enhanced presence" at the site until the civil dispute is resolved.

Back to School for French board students

Students in Ottawa’s French language school boards get back to school this week.

The general return to classes for the French public and catholic boards is Aug. 30, though students at Bernard Grandmaitre and Jonathan Pitre schools—both in the French catholic board—have been in class since Aug. 16.

Students in Ottawa’s English public and catholic school boards return to class Sept. 6.

Over the summer, the Ontario government released a plan to help students catch up after two years of pandemic restrictions, with a “full school experience” planned for the fall, including clubs, field trips, and sports.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government is committed to keeping kids in the classroom, even if another wave of COVID-19 hits; however, online learning remains available.

City council winds down

Ottawa city council has entered its so-called “lame duck” period, in which decisions are limited so close to the municipal election.

Full city council meets this Wednesday, but faces strict limits on what it can do, including a $50,000 limit on expenditures or sales of property and a ban on hiring or firing employees of the municipality.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting largely deals with zoning changes, though a motion to have city staff report to the new council next year on options to replace trees on private property damaged by the May derecho storm is also on the table.

Municipal election season heats up

With nominations closed, the summer coming to an end, and city council winding down its agenda, the race to become the next mayor, city councillor, or school board trustee in Ottawa is on in earnest.

There are 14 candidates running for mayor, 13 incumbent councillors seeking re-election, and 93 other people looking to become a councillor. Ninety-one people registered to become or remain school board trustees and of those, eight had no opponents as of the registration deadline and will be acclaimed.

Ottawa will have a new mayor, since Jim Watson is not running again, and at least 10 new councillors will be elected, with nine councillors retiring at the end of this term and one councillor vying for the mayor’s chair.

A second mayoral debate on the environment will be held Aug. 30 at Walter Baker Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

Election Day is Oct. 24.

The Stanley Cup visits Petawawa and Ottawa

The Stanley Cup will be coming to eastern Ontario this week.

Colorado Avalanche skating coach and Petawawa native Shawn Allard is getting his day with the cup Tuesday and will be showcasing Lord Stanley in the valley and the capital.

Allard is a former professional hockey player and the founder of Perfect Skating, an elite hockey skills and skating business with locations in Ottawa and the valley.

The public will get its first glimpse of the Stanley Cup during a military escort at 5:45 p.m. from CFB Petawawa to the Petawawa Civic Centre.

Tuesday evening there will be a community cup party at the Civic Centre where 1,200 ticketholders will be able to see the cup.

On Wednesday, a Skate with the Cup event will be held at the Bell Sensplex in Ottawa. Skate time reservations must be made in advance with proceeds from the event going to the Ottawa Heart Institute.