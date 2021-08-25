Evidence Ahenakew-Johnstone was breathing inside burning vehicle

A forensic pathologist says Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone was alive and breathing when a fire overtook his vehicle on the Ahtakakoop Cree Nation in May of 2018.

On the second day of a public inquest into his death, jurors heard testimony from forensic pathologists, a RCMP identification specialist and the first RCMP who attended the scene. RCMP Identification specialist Ernest Walker said, due to high heat and duration of the fire, it was difficult to identify the body.

Only 30 kg of remains were collected by investigators from the scene.

“Because of the high degree of incineration there wasn't a lot of skeletal tissue in an intact state. They were fragmented and heavily altered by the fire,” said Walker.

Forensic pathologist Shaun Ladham testified that he found soot inside the lungs of Ahenakew indicating he was alive and breathing inside the car at the time of the fire.

“He was alive during the fire,” Ladham said.

Ahenakew was described as six foot, three inches, and 250 pounds.

A toxicology report shows that he had traces of cannabis in his system and an extremely high blood alcohol level of 371 mg, said Ladham.

Only the internal organs and head cavity were recovered and examined and much of the body and skin were gone.

From this, Ladham said there was no sign of injury to the body from natural or unnatural causes or trauma.

Brennan’s mother, Lisa Johnstone, believes that her son was the victim of foul play.

“I do believe that something happened to my son that he couldn’t get out of that car, whether it be a stab wound or a concussion,” said Johnstone.

She launched a formal complaint against the RCMP who initially investigated the report of a burning vehicle on the Ahtakakoop Cree Nation.

“Our people aren’t taken seriously, we aren’t treated as if we matter,” said Johnstone.

RCMP Cpl. Shayne Brown was stationed in Shellbrook in 2018 and responded to the report of a vehicle fire. He said got to the scene of the fire only around noon on May 10, several hours after the vehicle fire was reported.

Brown said he took two photos at the scene and did not attempt to look inside the vehicle to find a VIN number or license plate number. He believed at the time, the scene was unsafe.

“It was a danger to myself to get any closer to the vehicle then what I did,” Brown said.

He said he could feel heat from the grass fire surrounding the car through his boots. He only got as close as 10 ft away from the vehicle.

The five day inquest is taking place at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert.

Coroner Blaine Beaven is presiding over the inquest.