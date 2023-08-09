Evidence complete at hit-and-run trial of Jesse Bleck

After being on the stand for five days, Ahmed Jamal, a friend of the accused, wrapped up his testimony on Wednesday afternoon.

The troubled man suffers from emotional, physical and drug issues, but maintained that he was the one driving the Nissan on the night that cyclist Tristan Roby was struck along Exeter Road in July of 2019.

At one point during the day Jamal said, “I don’t feel very good,” who added that he needed to get out of the courthouse and go to hospital, but after a brief break he continued with his testimony.

During the trial the jury has heard conflicting versions surrounding who the driver of the car was because in a recorded police interview, Jamal told Const. Bernie Martin of the London Police Service that he was in the backseat of the car and that the accused Jesse Bleck was the driver.

The 29-year-old Bleck has pleaded not guilty to failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm and driving while prohibited.

Meanwhile, Roby, who was 17 years of age at the time of the crash, continues to deal with several serious brain injuries and is confined to a wheelchair.

At the end of the day, the Crown told the jury that it has wrapped up its case with the defence not calling any evidence at the proceedings.

The trial has now been put over until Monday when closing arguments are expected to be heard in the case.