Evidence of COVID-19 drops 15% in Saskatoon's wastewater

The viral load of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has dropped slightly.

A weekly report monitoring the city's wastewater shows it's down almost 15 per cent and that the Omicron variant remains the dominant strain.

In Prince Albert, the viral load has jumped 288 per cent over last week.

The numbers are better in North Battleford down just under 60 per cent.

The viral load in wastewater can be a leading indicator of impending surges in the number of active cases by seven to 10 days.