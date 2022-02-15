Evidence of COVID-19 has dropped 44% in Saskatoon's wastewater

The viral RNA load of coronavirus in Saskatoon’s wastewater has decreased by 43.7 per cent with Omicron remaining the dominant variant, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The drop comes after two consecutive weeks of 58.5 per cent and 19.3 per cent increases.

The viral RNA load in Prince Albert’s wastewater has increased by 73.7 per cent, while North Battleford saw a 10.2 per cent drop.