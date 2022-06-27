Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood

Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.

In a media release, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said officers responded to a collision by the dead end on Avalon Place on Saturday June 25 around 4:45 a.m.

Police said shortly after the collision, a gunshot was heard in the area.

In an email, WRPS public information officer André Johnson said the collision and the gunshot are believed to be connected.

When officers arrived, they found an uninjured male and evidence a firearm has been discharged in the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.