Evidence suggests murder-suicide in shooting that killed Richmond, B.C., family: police

The shooting that left four members of the same family dead in Richmond, B.C., this week appears to have been a murder-suicide, police said Friday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said evidence gathered from the duplex where the family was discovered Tuesday points to murder-suicide, but that has yet to be confirmed.

IHIT also identified the deceased as a 71-year-old father, 58-year-old mother, 23-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter, but said their names are being withheld to protect the privacy of their extended family.

It’s unclear which one of the four family members was the suspected shooter, but Sgt. David Lee told CTV News there is a "preliminary finding" that it was the son.

"We will be waiting for confirmation from ballistics and autopsy findings," he said in an email.

IHIT is also still working to determine what led to the shocking and tragic incident, which is believed to have taken place Monday, the day before the victims were found.

While the motive remains a mystery, investigators reiterated Friday that the shooting doesn't appear to have involved intimate-partner violence.

Police previously confirmed one of the family members had access to a gun and a valid firearm licence.

Neighbours of the Garden City Road duplex told CTV News the news of the shooting was "devastating."

"I can only feel for that loss," Cornelius Kiptum, who lives next door, said Thursday.

Investigators said they are continuing to gather evidence, and speaking with the family and friends who have reached out since the incident.