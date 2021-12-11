Evidence the COVID-19 Omicron variant is spreading in the community, Ottawa Public Health warns

Ottawa Public Health warns there is evidence of community transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern "in a variety of settings", two weeks after the variant was first detected in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard currently shows five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Ottawa. Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has previously said all five cases are linked to travel.

In a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon, the health unit said, "We can confirm evidence of community transmission of Omicron," but no other information was provided.

"While this news is cause for concern, we know the same measures we have been practising throughout the pandemic will help reduce transmission," said the health unit.

"Wear a mask, maintain physical distance from others, limit close contacts, wash your hands, stay home when sick, and if you are experiencing symptoms, isolate + do not delay testing. Oh, and just a reminder: vaccines work."

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Saturday afternoon, Ottawa Public Health said there is evidence of transmission involving the Omicron variant in a "variety of settings."

"The message to residents is that regardless of where Omicron is, the same public health measures that we have been practising will help reduce transmission: limiting close contact, wearing a mask and physical distancing, staying home when sick, daily screening and getting tested if symptomatic," said OPH.

Ottawa Public Health ordered the closure of École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II on Saturday evening due to a COVID-19 outbreak, suspected to be linked to Omicron.

"Testing indicates that it is likely to be the Omicron variant of concern," said Ottawa Public Health in a letter to parents on Saturday.

"As a result, the entire school (staff and students) have been deemed to be a high-risk contact and must isolate immediately, regardless of vaccination status."

Ottawa Public Health reported 124 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the highest one-day increase in cases since early May.

In an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's "CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent" Saturday morning, the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table warned the Omicron variant is "quite concerning."

"We basically have a doubling time right now of three days. The Omicron cases in this province go up, double every three days," said Dr. Peter Jüni.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore told reporters on Friday that 10 per cent of COVID samples were testing positive for COVID-19, and it could become the dominant strain in the province in the next month.

"It's anticipated that we'll have a significant rise in the coming weeks," said Moore.

OUTBREAKS IN OTTAWA

Word of transmission of the Omicron variant comes as Ottawa sees rising COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at 26 schools.

Ottawa Public Health is warning people that there will be a "delay" between the time you receive a COVID-19 test result and when you speak with a case manager as cases rise.

On Saturday, people leaving testing centres were told it could be 24 to 48 hours before receiving the results.

Ten-year-old Felix Duponte was one of the dozens of people leaving the testing site.

"There was a COVID case on my bus," said the Grade 5 student. "I was home for a week and I got tested today."

Duponte has received his first dose of the vaccine. He will be allowed to return to class once he tests negative for the virus.

"It's expected, it happens," said Felix's father. "You prepare and your adjust."

As we approach the holiday season, experts recommend rapid testing be expanded to add that extra level of confidence and safety before gathering with loved ones.

"The reality is people are going to gather. The important thing is to gather in small groups," said Dr. Dale Kalina, infectious disease specialist at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.

"Also don't gather with people who haven't had their two doses of vaccine. The reality is it's unsafe for those people, any of your relatives and your loved ones to the virus."

COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS

Starting Monday, Ontarians aged 50 and over will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. On Jan. 4, all Ontarians 18 and over will be eligible to book a third dose.

The first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern in Canada were reported in Ottawa on Nov. 28.

