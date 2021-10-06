Evil clowns, parasites, demons... oh my! DARK returns to Fort Edmonton

A haunting Halloween experience is back at Fort Edmonton Park for those brave enough to find out what lingers in the dark.

For 13 nights in October, DARK will provide “spine-chilling” experiences in the form of three different immersive haunts.

This year’s haunts include a killer clown and his evil mongers under the park’s big top on the midway, a freak show where parasites still lurk from experiments gone wrong, and a demonic family farm where visitors will hope to survive the bloody harvest.

The nightly event also includes access to a Halloween festival with food, drinks and live entertainment.

The event also includes the Raveyard at the Midway White Tent with DJ Thomas Culture ‘The Groove Digger’ every night of the event.

“We look forward to entertaining more guests in person at Fort Edmonton Park who seek the ultimate experience in fear and fun,” said Fort Edmonton Management Company president Darren Dalgleish.

This is the fourth year that Fort Edmonton has hosted the Halloween-themed event.

DARK is for ages 14 and up, and runs from Oct. 7 to 31, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online.

Fort Edmonton is participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program, and all visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the event.

Masking indoors and physical distancing will be required.