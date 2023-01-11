'Evil Dead' creator Sam Raimi the first guest announced for 2023 Calgary Expo
Director Sami Rami, known for the Evil Dead franchise, is the first guest to be announced for the 2023 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.
In addition to The Evil Dead and its subsequent sequels, Rami also directed the original Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
"From Marvel blockbusters to genre-defining horror classics to cult mega-hits, Raimi’s career as a producer, director and writer has resulted in some of pop culture’s most exciting properties," said the Calgary Expo in a Wednesday news release.
"He is known for a dynamic visual style and comedic chops, often inspired by comic book culture."
Calgary Expo 2023 runs at Stampede Park from April 27 to 30.
Raimi is scheduled to appear on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. Fans can meet him at autograph signings and photo ops and hear from him during his on-stage Q&A.
Previous Calgary Expo guests include Stan Lee, Bruce Campbell, Elijah Wood, Jason Momoa, William Shatner and Tom Felton.
This year marks the 16th anniversary of the event.
Advance tickets are already on sale at CalgaryExpo.com.
