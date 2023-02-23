Evo car involved in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver that sent 1 person to hospital
A two-vehicle crash in Vancouver Wednesday night sent one person to hospital for "precautionary measures," according to police.
Around 7 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department responded to a collision near Granville Street and West 41st Avenue, Const. Tania Visintin wrote in an email to CTV News.
Video posted to social media shows the snowy, post-crash scene—with smoke billowing from a black car that appears to have careened into greenery outside an Esso station.
Nearby, an Evo car share vehicle can be seen in the middle of an intersection with its front near-totalled.Car crash at Granville street tonight
by u/tuzxp in vancouver
“Both vehicles were towed as they weren’t driveable,” Visintin said.
A spokesperson for BCAA, which operates Evo, said the company could not provide specific numbers on how many crashes involving Evo vehicles occur each year, but approximately 0.05 per cent of Evo trips – or one in every 2,000 – end in "collisions."
That classification includes "anything that results in an Evo being sent for repair," the spokesperson said.
