Evo Car Share expands to Surrey with limited vehicle return options

A Metro Vancouver car-share company is expanding to Surrey with its new limited vehicle return system.

Evo Car Share announced Wednesday drivers will now be able to access vehicles at two SkyTrain stations in the city. Five spots are available at both Surrey City Centre and King George SkyTrain stations through the company's new Evo Return program.

"We’re super excited to bring Evo Return to Surrey. We really want to help locals with another way to get where they want to go without needing to own or lease a car," said Evo director Amitis Khorsandi in a news release.

Surrey still won't be one of Evo's "home zones," however, meaning cars can't be dropped off or picked up anywhere in the city. Trips must start and end at the same return zone and Evo vehicles picked up in another home zone can't be parked in those spots.

Drivers will be able to book a car through the Evo Return program up to 30 days ahead of time, but the minimum booking time is one hour, which costs $16.99. After that, regular per-minute, hourly and daily rates apply.

Evo has home zones in most of the city of Vancouver, New Westminster, parts of North Vancouver and in Victoria. Parking locations are also available at Vancouver International Airport and at multiple Metro Vancouver universities and attractions.